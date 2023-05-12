Latest update May 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Govt. to explore financial, other support for Essequibo farmers – President Ali

May 12, 2023 News

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging Essequibo farmers

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali engaging Essequibo farmers

Kaieteur News- The government is committed to exploring financial and other support for Essequibo farmers, President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said on Thursday during a meeting in Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam).

During the president’s visit, he addressed a number of concerns of farmers and other residents along the Essequibo Coast. He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar.

The meeting was hosted at Hampton Court, where the head of state used the opportunity to better understand the challenges of those in attendance. The farmers expressed their need for assistance in obtaining seed paddy, fertiliser, and additional financial support to regain access to their lands, which were adversely affected by various factors.

President Ali assured them that his government will work towards finding a viable solution to their issues. He emphasised the need for an assessment in collaboration with the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance to accurately evaluate the farmers’ requests, and explore avenues for financial support. On the issue of financial support, the president stated that the government will consider engaging with the banks to provide aid to the farmers.

“I am going to ask the Minister of Finance to come and talk with the small farmers…just like we did with forestry, we have to come up, with the bank, with a solution,” President Ali told the farmers. Meanwhile, the residents raised concerns regarding community roads and matters related to the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and President Ali assured them that these issues will be addressed by the relevant agencies. (DPI)

 

