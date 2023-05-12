GCS lends support to Hopkinson’s 5k

– Event set for May 14

The Guyana Committee of Service (GCS) has once again demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting athletes in Guyana.

The GCS has generously sponsored athletes from the Region Three area for the upcoming Gladston Hopkinson 5k AMD one-mile race happening on May 14. This sponsorship will provide much-needed support to the athletes and contribute to the success of the event.

The Gladston Hopkinson 5k AMD one-mile race, organised by Carifta goal medallist, Gladston Hopkinson, through the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), has become a highly regarded event in the country’s athletic calendar. Spanning from Goed Fortuin to Nimes (region no. 3), the race offers a unique combination of athleticism, intense competition, as well as community involvement.

Participants and spectators alike can expect a thrilling experience as they witness the blend of athleticism and unity on display during the race.

The one-mile distance, although concise, presents a challenging opportunity for runners to showcase their speed, endurance, and determination.

The 5k AMD One-mile road race aims to inspire and encourage participants to achieve their personal best by providing a platform for athletes to come together and push their limits.

With the generous support of the GCS and the dedication of organiser Gladston Hopkinson, the event is poised to be a resounding success.