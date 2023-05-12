Daggers, others brave four-hour rain to complete day eight of walk against barefaced Exxon contract

…continues today at 9:00 hrs from Sheriff Street

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – The rain poured non-stop on Thursday but it did not deter Ray Daggers and Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall and all those accompanying them from covering 10 miles of a walk from Berbice to Essequibo against the lopsided contract Guyana signed with ExxonMobil in 2015.

“The rain fall non-stop and not only that, our clothing and shoes were wet and soaked,” Daggers told Kaieteur News as he described day eight of his walk.

Daggers began the day at Coldingen on the East Coast of Demerara and ended on Sheriff Street, Georgetown. Some of the persons who joined him on day seven returned and braved the weather with him as well. Daggers said that there were some newcomers as well and he is grateful for the effort they made to walk with them despite their age.

“A couple came all the way from Mahaicony, I think the man is and the woman is sixty- something”, Daggers added. His Day ended a little earlier than usual and he wanted to trek on a little more but the rain did not stop so he decided to call it a day for sake of the electronic equipment accompanying and to avoid his team walking through the flooded streets of Georgetown.”

Daggers, however, is hoping for good weather today as he continues his journey from Sheriff Street, Georgetown at 09:00 hrs towards Charity, Essequibo Coast and even if the rain falls, he is still going to brave it again. Daggers began his walk last Thursday at Moleson Creek, East Corentyne, Berbice and has so far covered a distance of 128 miles on foot. He expects to meet Charity in the next four or five days.

Born in Mahaicony, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas but kept in touch with what was happening back home. Daggers said he was inspired to undertake the walk against the Exxon contract by the unrelenting efforts by Lall, who has been fighting for a change to the Exxon contract. “Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers had said before setting out on his walk.