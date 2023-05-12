Curry Roti Box Restaurant Welcomes Natasha

Kaieteur News- Curry Roti Box West Indian Restaurant, was delighted to welcome YouTube & Facebook cooking sensations Natasha with over 1 million viewers to its location at 103-06 Liberty Avenue in Ozone Park, this past Saturday May 06, 2023.

Natasha who is best known as one of the top Caribbean Food Influencers spent the day in and out of the kitchen, working alongside CRB’s chefs and line cooks giving the patrons a sampling of her trademark flavors, and still finding the time to meet and talk with and take photos with some of her local fans.

The event was broadcasted live on Facebook, and the energy from Natasha, the CRB team and the patrons made the event an unquestionable success. Curry Roti Box Restaurant boast some of the best tasting food and curries which include meat and its famous seven curries which you can order in house, or for pick up, and for those living out of town you can order on-line at Allfrom1supplier.com, which has free shipping to all US States.

Curry Roti Box Restaurant also offers catering services for any occasion. Natasha used her recipes and cooked alongside Curry Roti Box chefs and staff to offer a tasty hard/yard fowl with geera chicken. Folks travelled from Brooklyn and other neighbouring areas to Curry Roti Box for the opportunity to meet with Natasha and sample CRB’s menu.

Curry Roti Box and Allfrom1supplier.com are related companies to Travelspan, which launch the upcoming Curry Duck Curry Cooking Competition, scheduled to be held July 27 – Aug 01 and the Caribbean Throwback with the Sweet Soca Man Baron on the beautiful Dutch island of Sint Maarten, at the all-inclusive Sonesta Maho Resort, which CRB and Allfrom1supplier.com are key sponsors.

Keep following Natasha on YouTube and Facebook as she provides easy and authentic cooking tutorials of famous Trinbagonian dishes, desserts and Multicultural Cuisine, and call Travelspan to book your package so you can join her Jul 27 – Aug 01, 2023 at the Curry Duck Curry Cooking Competition, where she will be one of 3 special guest Food Influencers, in Saint. Maarten, or experience a Caribbean Throwback with the sweet melody of Baron Jul 31-04 Aug, call Travelspan at 212-243-0865 to book your packages now. Order from Curry Roti Box by calling 347-238-2204 or pre order for pick up on line at curryrotibox.com. Uber Eats and Door Dash are available for deliveries, and don’t forget catering is available.