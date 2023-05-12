‘Cousin Vadney’ celebrates 111th birthday

Latest update May 12th, 2023 12:59 AM

Kaietuer News- Surrounded by family and friends Mrs. Evadney Eldeca Talbot of 51 Company Road, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD), celebrated her 111th birthday on May 10.

In celebration of her milestone, Mrs. Talbot’s family hosted a communion service at her home on Wednesday. The service was presided over by Reverend Theodore Demonic of the St. Augustine Anglican Church. Talbot’s family, friends and her caregivers all attended the service.

Mrs. Evadney Eldeca Talbot (center) surrounded by some of her great grandchildren Joel, Tamiah, and Samariah, at her 111th birthday celebration.

Mrs. Talbot was born in Buxton, in 1912 and attended the Buxton Congregational School. Upon completion of her primary education she pursued training in sewing and dressmaking. She was married to Kingsel Talbot who died in 1985. Together the two had five children, two of which are deceased.

Over the years, Mrs. Talbot known by her villagers as ‘Cousin Vadney’ or ‘Sister Vadney’ worked alongside her husband in the farmlands at the back of the village cultivating sugar cane and other crops.

She is a well known member of the St. Augustine Anglican Church where she worshipped regularly until recently when she was unable to physically attend church services.

Mrs. Talbot is an active member of the ‘Golden Age Group’ and enjoys listening to gospel songs, and interacting with her loved ones.

 

 

 

