Berbice students continue to excel in golf

– GGA push for expansion

In an effort to expand the sport of golf beyond the CSEC level, the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) and Nexgen Golf Academy conducted a golf training session in New Amsterdam and Port Mourant.

The session was attended by dozens of students and teachers who were given instruction in putting, chipping, and driving the ball.

The aim of the training was to prepare newbies aged 13-15 for the upcoming DDL Savannah Milk National Junior Golf Championship, scheduled to take place on May 20-21.

The tournament will serve as a platform for the selection of players who will be trained with the intention of representing Guyana internationally later this year.

Aleem Hussain, GGA president, visited the ‘Ancient County’ to meet with senior teachers and train up-and-coming golf enthusiasts at Berbice Educational High, JC Chandisingh, Port Mourant Secondary, Berbice High, and New Amsterdam Multilateral Secondary School.

According to Hussain, it is expected that this region will have several hundred new players in the coming year, and it is vital that a playing facility be built to allow them easy access for practice and tournaments.

He added that the Ministry of Education Unit of Allied Arts has been the gateway for the development of golf in schools, and the Minister seeks to have facilities in each region to allow learners easy access and less travel time for practice, tournaments, and exams.

The acceptance of golf by thousands of new players across the nation is testament to the Guyanese ability to adapt and win at anything they try.

This bodes well for the country’s chances in future regional and international golf competitions. With the volume of players now involved in the sport, the odds are in our favour to find top talent, according to GGA vice president Vic Oditt.

Guyana has already received invitations to send Juniors to elite international competitions but were unable to do so owing to the developmental stage of our players. With the support from many new sponsors who are rallying behind the sport, it is anticipated that the growth will continue exponentially.

With the opening of the Westside Golf Course, the first public golf course in the country, players will now have access to two facilities to learn and play golf.

For more information on how you can take part in competitions or simply learn the game, visit Nexgen Golf Academy on Facebook/Instagram or call 645-0944. The expansion of golf beyond the CSEC level is a positive development for Guyana’s sports scene, and we look forward to seeing more players take up the sport in the coming years.