‘Sir Mars’ stabbed eight times, suspect confesses to crime

Kaieteur News – With investigations into the murder of Kirwyn Mars popularly called ‘Sir Mars’ still ongoing, a post mortem examination (PME) conducted on his remains revealed that he suffered eight stab wounds about his body and his chest was crushed.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), on Wednesday Government pathologist Dr. Nehaul Singh performed the PME on Mars at the Georgetown Public Hospital’s mortuary. Dr. Singh, the police shared, gave the cause of death as “crush injuries to chest’ compounded by “multiple cutaneous wounds”.

Dr. Singh stated in his findings that evidence of both sharp and blunt force injuries with crush injuries to the chest were found. Also, Sir Mars suffered eight stab wounds about the body; these were to his upper left chest, right shoulder, upper left collarbone, left hand, right elbow, and left upper chest. On Wednesday too, the police identified the suspect in Sir Mars’ killing as Brian Richards, a 24-year-old from John Fernandes Squatting area. Kaieteur News had reported that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday around noon at his workplace and has since been in custody.

Following his arrest, yesterday Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has confirmed with this publication that the suspect has since confessed to the crime and is cooperating with the investigators. He noted too that the investigators are in the process of wrapping up the investigation for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to review the evidence against the suspect and advise on charges.

In releasing the identity of the suspect, the police released photos from a video footage showing the suspect and Mars before he met his demise on Sunday last.

The two men that afternoon had arrived at the Green City Bar which is located at the corners of D’Urban Street and Vlissengen Road. The police related that the duo arrived at about 17:38hrs and departed at 20:59hrs on the night of the incident.

Meanwhile, in his confession, Kaieteur News was informed that the suspect told investigators that he and Mars were friends for a while now. He related that on Sunday, Mars had called him and invited him out. He related that Mars went for him at his house and they then proceeded to the bar. The suspect recalled that after consuming about a case and a half of beers at the bar together, they left and went to an ATM machine at South Ruimveldt since Mars was the one who wanted to make a withdrawal.

After realising the machine was down, the suspect further detailed to the police that they left and had planned to go to another machine located in the Diamond area. The suspect said that they had used the new Eccles highway and while enroute to the location, he and Mars got into a misunderstanding. The suspect, Kaieteur News was informed, admitted to investigators that during their argument, he picked up a bottle and hit Mars. Sir Mars, the suspect claimed, had picked up a knife from the vehicle in retaliation. He further confessed that before Mars could attack him, he overpowered him and took away the knife and stabbed Mars several times about his body.

After being injured, the suspect related that Sir Mars ran out the vehicle leaving him inside. The suspect further claimed that his cell phone had dropped between the seats and in the process of retrieving his phone, the vehicle ended up reversing and crushed Mars.

He said after what transpired, he fled the scene and boarded a taxi and went home that night. The next day (Monday), he went to work and while on Tuesday at work, he was apprehended by the police. Kaieteur News had reported that 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) met his demise at around 22:30hrs on Sunday at 1654 Plantation Providence EBD.

On Sunday night, he was found pinned under his grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle with his face braced against the fence of an apartment building. In an initial report, the GPF had mentioned that at the scene, two knives were recovered. Up until his death, ‘Sir Mars’ was a popularly known entertainer and the Deputy Head Teacher of the New Central High School.