Overwhelming support for GCB’s ‘project cricket gear’

Kaieteur Sports – Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” has been receiving an overwhelming response with more cash support pouring in.

The latest contribution of $20,000 from Reshma Mathura, a Guyanese residing in the USA, is much appreciated, according to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB).

According to the GCB, the funds will be utilized to purchase cricket items that are urgently required by the young cricketers in Guyana.

This noble initiative is a joint effort between Anil Beharry and Kishan Das of the USA. The project has received a total of $350,000 in cash donations, along with various cricket-related items such as coloured cricket uniforms, trophies, cricket boots, batting pads, cricket bats, batting gloves, thigh pads, wicket keeping pads, arm guards, boxes, cricket bags, bat rubbers, and helmets.

Additionally, Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman, donated cricket gear worth $600,000.

So far, fifty-three young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from this project. They have received junior gear bags, trophies, arm guards, bats, boxes, helmets, cricket shoes, batting pads, thigh pads, bat rubber, and batting gloves.

Also, two clubs in the Pomeroon area and various cricket committees have received red cricket balls, colour uniforms, white cricket shirts, junior batting pads, wicket keeping gloves, and stumps and bails.

It is noteworthy that all the cricket-related items, whether used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. The recipients are selected based on their skills, discipline, and education.

Talent spotting is being done across the country with the help of club leaders to identify deserving candidates. Progressive and well-managed cricket clubs with a youth program also stand to benefit from this initiative.

The project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana” is making a significant contribution to the development of cricket in Guyana.

The generosity of donors like Reshma Mathura and Sheik Mohamed is highly appreciated, the GCB said, while adding that “it is heartening to see the positive impact this initiative is having on the lives of young cricketers in Guyana.”