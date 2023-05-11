Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM

NSC/GCF Independence Three Stage race set for May 20 – 21

May 11, 2023

Annual three stage cycling race returns May 20 – 21

Kaieteur Sports – The National Sports Commission, in collaboration with the Guyana Cycling Federation, is all set to organize the 40th Independence Three-Stage Cycling Road Race, scheduled for May 20-21, and will feature the customary routes in Berbice and Demerara.

FLASHBACK! Team Foundation riders Akil Campbell (left) and Jamaul John celebrate crossing the finish line of the third stage.

The first two stages of the race will be held on May 20, while the final stage will take place on the following day.The first leg of the race will commence from Corriverton to New Amsterdam in the morning of the first day, while the second leg from the Berbice River Bridge to Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown will take place in the afternoon. The third and final stage will take place from Linden to Homestretch Avenue in Georgetown.

Last year’s event was dominated by Team Foundation, with Akil Campbell of Trinidad and Tobago and Guyanese Jamual John finishing first and second respectively.

The Independence Three-Stage Cycling Road Race is a much-awaited event in the cycling calendar of Guyana, attracting participants and spectators from all over the country.

This year’s event promises to be an exciting affair, with some of the best cyclists in the region expected to participate.

The National Sports Commission and the Guyana Cycling Federation have left no stone unturned in ensuring that the event is a success, with emphasis being placed on the safety and well-being of the participants have been given utmost priority, with all necessary measures being taken to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience.

The Independence Three-Stage Cycling Road Race is not just a sporting event, but a celebration of Guyana’s independence and its rich cultural heritage. It is an occasion for people from all walks of life to come together and celebrate their love for cycling and their country.

 

 

 

 

 

