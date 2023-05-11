Man remanded to prison for setting Hopetown cattle farmer on fire

Kaieteur News – The 38-year-old man who was accused of setting a 51-year-old cattle farmer, Trevor Jameer of Hopetown, Berbice, on fire back in February, was on Wednesday remanded to prison when he appeared in court for the crime.

The defendant, Kevin Sooklall a labourer of Onderneeming Village, West Coast Berbice yesterday made his first court appearance at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh via Zoom where the charge was read to him. Sooklall was not required to plead to the charge which alleges that on February 17, 2023, he attempted to murder Jameer. After the charge was read, Sooklall was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on May 18, 2023.

Kaieteur News understands that Sooklall after committed the crime, had eluded police and was only arrested on May 6 last in Berbice. It was reported that Jameer was set on fire by the accused for allegedly assisting the police during protest actions on February 5, 2023 at Hopetown. Hopetown residents had reportedly blocked the road and set a car on fire after a businessman’s son lost control of the vehicle and knocked down two villagers.

Speaking with reporters, Jameer’s daughter, Travene McAlmont had alleged that her father was attacked and burnt on the morning of February 17 by a “boy” and claimed that it might be because he (her father) helped police to remove the car from the trench after the accident. “…the boy come and stop and tell my father that “I hear you seh you gon burst up me head”, so my father turn and ask him where he got that news from and he told my father wait right there and that he coming back,” McAlmont said while adding that her father did not take what the man said seriously and remained where he was.

Shortly after the suspect returned with a bottle containing a liquid and a stick that was lit with fire. The suspect then doused Jameer with the liquid from the bottle and used the lit stick to set him on fire. “…he had a bottle with something like gasoline inside and he throw it on him and he had a stick light with fire and he just push the stick to the man and he catch on fire,” McAlmont had related.

The attacker then left the scene while, residents close by rushed to assist Jameer by extinguishing the flames that engulfed his body. Jameer was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted with burns to his face, neck, back, legs, arm and side. Subsequently an investigation had launched.