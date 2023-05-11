Last stop on Dharry’s Road to a WBC World Title

– Urges Guyanese to support title fight

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s Elton Dharry, the current WBC International Boxing Champion, is set to return to the ring on May 21 at the National Gymnasium.

The fight was moved indoors due to weather concerns, but that hasn’t dampened the excitement surrounding Dharry’s upcoming bout.

Dharry is a fighter who has captured the hearts of his fellow Guyanese with his captivating performances in the ring.

His last victory, which took place a year ago at the National Stadium, was a thrilling affair that saw him go toe-to-toe with Panama’s Orlando Penalba in front of a packed audience that included President Irfaan Ali and other notable figures.

With a record of 33 wins and only three losses, including 15 knockouts, Dharry is poised to fight for the WBC World Title in July on home soil.

The charismatic fighter is confident in his abilities and has been working tirelessly with his team at Gleason’s gym in Brooklyn, New York, to prepare for his upcoming fights.

In addition to his impressive record in the ring, Dharry is also looking to build his brand outside of boxing. He is working with Aleem Hussain from Nexgen Global Promotions and Jack Bharat to establish Elton Dharry Promotions, which will focus on managing boxing promotions, training gyms, and developing future fighters.

Dharry’s upcoming fight will also feature Dexter Marques, another talented fighter who has been a staple on Guyana’s boxing cards in recent years. Fans can visit the ‘Road to Redemption’ page or follow Elton Dharry on Facebook and Instagram for more information about the upcoming fight.

As Guyana’s top contender for its next world boxing championship title, Elton Dharry has proven himself to be among the best that the country has ever produced.

His upcoming fight on May 21 is sure to be another thrilling performance from this talented fighter who continues to capture the hearts and minds of boxing fans around the world.

Visit the ‘Road to Redemption’ page or see Elton Dharry on Facebook and Instagram for more information.