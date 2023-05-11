Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM

Latest News

Griffith named Windies ‘A’ Team head coach for Bangladesh series

May 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The West Indies ‘A’ Team is scheduled to play a 3-match series against Bangladesh from May 16 to June 2nd in Bangladesh.

Windies ‘A’ Team head coach, Rayon Griffith

According to Cricket West Indies, this tour is a reciprocal visit by the West Indies ‘A’ Team, after the Bangladesh ‘A’ Team toured the West Indies in August 2022, where the two sides played a two-match series of four-day first-class matches and a three-match 50-over series at the Daren Sammy Stadium in Saint Lucia.

The West Indies ‘A’ Team will be led by Joshua DaSilva and coached by Rayon Griffith.

Griffith, who is also the Head Coach of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, serves as an Assistant Coach for the West Indies team with oversight for fielding. He was involved in the preparation stages of the tour, and the team is expected to arrive in Asia on May 11.

The squad for the West Indies ‘A’ Team includes Joshua DaSilva as captain, along with Alick Athanaze, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan, Brandon King, Jair McAllister, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, and Kevin Sinclair.

The West Indies ‘A’ Team will undoubtedly face a tough challenge from Bangladesh, who will be playing on their home turf.

However, with a strong squad and experienced coaching staff, the West Indies ‘A’ Team will be looking to put up a good fight and come away with a series victory. The tour promises to be an exciting one for cricket fans around the world.

 

 

