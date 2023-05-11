Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM

GOA supports Special Olympics bocce athletes

May 11, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Special Olympics Guyana has recently received support from the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) to participate in the upcoming 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games. The event is scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

GOA Secretary General Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon makes presentation to Special Olympics Guyana’s Wilton Spencer.

GOA Vice President, Phillip Fernandes, showing off his Bocce skills

The team will consist of Daniel Samsundar, Stephanie Ramotar, Rachel Mortley and Keston Knights, who will be competing in singles, doubles and team bocce competitions.

Wilton Spencer will serve as the Head of Delegation, while Lavern Alleyne will act as the coach/chaperone.

Vice-President of the GOA, Philip Fernandes and Secretary-General, Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon paid a visit to the athletes’ recent training session at the National Gymnasium.

At the handover ceremony, Fernandes and Persaud-McKinnon extended their best wishes to the Special Olympics Guyana Team, expressing their excitement for the event and eagerly anticipate a report on the team’s performance.

Special Olympics Guyana said they’re grateful for the support from the GOA and is excited to represent Guyana on an international stage.

 

 

 

