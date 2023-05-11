GDF, Police Officers for ITEC Scholarship Programme

Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM
May 11, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) scholarship programme for Guyana continues with two more scholarships granted to one officer each from the Guyana Defence Forces (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF).
The recipients are Lieutenant Neil McDonald of the Guyana Defence Force as part of the Naval courses being provided by the Government of India and Officer Jermain Johnson of the Guyana Police Force.
Lieutenant McDonald from Sophia Georgetown, a Coast Guard with the Guyana Defence Force, will represent Guyana at the Long Navigation Course at the Navigation & Direction School, Naval Base Kochi Keraral for seven (7) months.
In a press release, the Indian High Commission said, Officer Johnson, an ICT officer of the Guyana Police Force, hailing from East Bank Demerara is participating in a five (5) day course on Cyber Security & Investigation at the premier police training institute of India the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.
Both officers called on the High Commissioner Dr. KJ Srinivasa who briefed them about the courses and advised them on the details and logistics of the extensive training programmes. High Commissioner congratulated and advised them to make the best of this opportunity.
The Government of India continues to strengthen its bond with Guyana, by offering several scholarships in various areas including military, medical, technical, and cultural training. This is the second successive year that Guyana has access to these military training programmes. Under the ITEC Programme, the Government of India covers all expenses related to this training.
