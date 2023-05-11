Latest update May 11th, 2023 11:20 AM

Four persons shot during land row in Essequibo

May 11, 2023 News

Kaieteur News – Four persons were on Wednesday morning shot during a fight over a lot of land on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

Sattrohan Maraj

Sattrohan Maraj

According to information reaching this publication, Sattrohan Maraj from Leguan Island, was shot as well as his father, sister-in-law and another person. Region Two Commander, Khemraj Shivbaran confirmed that four persons were nursing gunshots wounds. According to the Commander, the shooting incident took place in Dryshore Village and that the suspect has since been arrested and placed in custody.

According to a video seen by this publication, the man, who is believed to be a contractor, was recorded discharging several rounds also injuring the woman who was at the time recording the video. Up to press time, the police had not release any statement on the shooting incident.

 

