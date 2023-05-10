Well done Justice Sandil Kissoon

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – All Guyanese should welcome the High Court’s ruling of Justice Sandil Kissoon ordering the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to secure an unlimited liability Parent Company Guarantee Agreement and/or an unlimited liability Affiliate Company Guarantee from ExxonMobil affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL.

No conscious person would deny that there is need for the provision of greater coverage in the event of an oil spill to protect Guyana waters and surrounding territories. Guyana is blessed with a wealth of natural resources, including vast oil reserves that our people are still waiting impatiently to benefit from. This resource, however, comes with a hefty price tag as it has the potential to damage the environment and affect the livelihoods of thousands of Guyanese people.

ExxonMobil is not a stranger to environmental catastrophic happenings with horrific effects. This American multinational oil and gas corporation, which has been drilling for oil in Guyana since 2015 and to date, has made significant discoveries and made billions of dollars. The company made so much money that the US President Mr. Joseph Biden, in a Bloomberg report, said, “Exxon made more money than god…”

Today, this company is yet to make a respectable and realistic proposal to cushion the damaging effects, God forbid, of the likelihood of an oil spill occurrence in our waters. With the daily potential environmental risks that can occur despite precautionary measures that may be in place, it is imperative that Guyana remains firm and strong on its position of environmental protection. It is therefore paramount as posited by the learned Justice, that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has to not shelve its statutory responsibilities in exchange of a derelict and submissive deposition, leaving “Guyana and its people in grave potential danger of calamitous disaster.

Can you envisioned our vast water network of interconnected rivers, creeks and springs that supply and satisfy multiple needs of our indigenous people, fishermen, and farmers on the coastlands who depend on this precious resource for their survival being contaminated with an oil spill?

ExxonMobil has a history of causing environmental damage in countries where it operates. In 1989, ExxonMobil’s oil tanker, the Exxon Valdez, spilled over 11 million gallons of crude oil into Alaska’s Prince William Sound, resulting in one of the worst oil spills in history. This spill, Mr. Editor killed countless marine lives, contaminated the environment severely, and impacted the livelihoods of local fishermen. The oil spill had long-lasting effects and took years for the region to recover.

Similarly, ExxonMobil was also involved in the Chad-Cameroon pipeline project, which caused significant environmental damage to the surrounding areas. The project disrupted the flow of rivers and destroyed agricultural lands of the local communities, leading to the displacement of people and environment destruction. It is therefore important to recognize that these past experiences have shown that Exxon’s underlying focus is merely on profits and not sustainable development. This makes it necessary for Guyana to enforce stricter environmental regulations and standards to mitigate and prevent any harm from Exxon or any other operators in the country. Guyana’s position on environmental protection is vital because the country’s natural and human resources are at stake. Additionally, Guyana is rich in biodiversity and home to many rare species of animals and plants, some of which can only be found in this part of the world.

These natural resources contribute significantly to the country’s economy by attracting tourists and offering hunting and fishing opportunities. If Exxon and other parties cause any damage to the environment, it could lead to the decline of these natural resources, impacting tourism and livelihoods of the Guyanese people. Furthermore, Guyana must also ensure that it has the power to hold Exxon accountable for any environmental damage it may cause.

If there is a lack of strong environmental regulations, Exxon may cut corners to meet their deadlines or avoid paying its fair share of compensation for any damages. Ultimately, environmental protection efforts need to be prioritized in Guyana, given ExxonMobil’s history of causing environmental damage and the potential impact of the oil drilling industry in the country. Guyana needs to place environmental sustainability above all else to preserve the irreplaceable natural resources that drive the country’s economy and ensure the well-being of its people.

Well done, Justice Sandil Kissoon.

Yours respectfully,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira, MP