US-based Guyanese dies in crash at Versailles

Kaieteur News – A 32-year-old US-based Guyanese who was visiting Guyana was on Sunday killed after he crashed his car into a culvert along the Versailles Public Road, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Dead is Krishnadat Lochan of Goed Fortuin, WBD who met his demise sometime around 22:30hrs that day, the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

According to reports reaching Kaieteur News, Lochan was driving a motorcar PVV 2319, with two male occupants inside. Reports are that the car was heading south along the road, allegedly at a speed, when Lochan reportedly lost control of the car and collided with a culvert which was located on the western side of the road. As a result of the collision, the police said the car with the occupants inside toppled and stopped in the trench on the western side of the road.

Persons from the area who saw what transpired immediately went to the wrecked car and pulled out an unconscious Lochan and the two occupants. Lochan who suffered several injuries about his body was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. With his body at the Ezekiel Funeral Parlor awaiting a post-mortem examination, the police have since launched an investigation.

