Latest update May 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s kick off

May 10, 2023 Sports

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships…

The Petra Organisation and representative of the sponsor took a photo op prior to the team briefing exercise.

Kaieteur News– Ahead of the fourth edition of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championships, which is slated to commence on Saturday, May 13, the organising team completed the Team Briefing and also released the Group stage and fixtures.

 

Petra also kept with their custom and donated two new balls to each participating school to assist in their preparations for the event.

Prior to the briefing, some remarks were shared by Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Kurt Brathwaite, Guyana Shore Base Inc.’s (GYSBI) Public Relations Manager, Gomattie Gangadin and ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie.

However, the Group stage draw and fixtures are expected to be released later this week.

The tournament was officially launched just over a week ago where it was revealed that a total of 42 teams will be competing in the two divisions.

At stake for the victors in the two categories are the championship trophies along with$300,000 towards a school project, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.

Charlestown Secondary, the defending champions of both the male and female categories, will be looking to follow up their historic feat when their campaigns commence.

This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), GYSBI and MVP Sports.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s kick off

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s kick off

May 10, 2023

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships… Kaieteur News– Ahead of the fourth edition of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championships, which is...
Read More
Chief of Defense Staff Col. Telbert Benjamin fires first shot

Chief of Defense Staff Col. Telbert Benjamin...

May 10, 2023

Contract signing sets the stage for the epic ‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing card

Contract signing sets the stage for the epic...

May 10, 2023

‘Impressive’ Amsterdam out at round-of-16 at IBA World Championships

‘Impressive’ Amsterdam out at round-of-16 at...

May 10, 2023

GCB breaks new ground as historic academies launch in three committees in Essequibo

GCB breaks new ground as historic academies...

May 10, 2023

GOA supports the GSA for the upcoming Pan Am Squash Championships

GOA supports the GSA for the upcoming Pan Am...

May 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]