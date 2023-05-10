Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s kick off

Latest update May 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News– Ahead of the fourth edition of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championships, which is slated to commence on Saturday, May 13, the organising team completed the Team Briefing and also released the Group stage and fixtures.
Petra also kept with their custom and donated two new balls to each participating school to assist in their preparations for the event.
Prior to the briefing, some remarks were shared by Petra Co-Director, Troy Mendonca, Ministry of Education’s (MoE) Kurt Brathwaite, Guyana Shore Base Inc.’s (GYSBI) Public Relations Manager, Gomattie Gangadin and ExxonMobil’s Community Relations Advisor, Ryan Hoppie.
The tournament was officially launched just over a week ago where it was revealed that a total of 42 teams will be competing in the two divisions.
At stake for the victors in the two categories are the championship trophies along with$300,000 towards a school project, while the second, third, and fourth place finishers will have to settle for $150,000, $75,000, and $50,000, respectively, all for a school initiative, along with the respective trophy.
Charlestown Secondary, the defending champions of both the male and female categories, will be looking to follow up their historic feat when their campaigns commence.
This tournament is sanctioned by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), GYSBI and MVP Sports.
