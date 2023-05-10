Suspect in ‘Sir Mars’ death arrested

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday apprehended the suspect involved in the brutal murder of Kirwyn Mars popularly known as ‘Sir Mars’

Information reaching this publication revealed that the 25-year-old suspect was arrested at his workplace around noon yesterday. He is presently at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters being questioned, as the investigation into Sir Mars’ death continues.

Kaieteur News had reported that 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD) met his demise at around 22:30hrs on Sunday at 1654 Plantation Providence EBD. He was reportedly stabbed and run over by an unidentified male.

The police had reported that Mars and the suspect had a ‘misunderstanding’ that escalated while they were in a car. As a result, both persons armed themselves with knives and stabbed each other.

Police said Mars had exited the vehicle and attempted to escape when the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting and pinning him to the fence of an apartment building.

The police learnt that the suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the Guyana Fire Service, and the lifeless body of Mars was seen with his face braced against the fence.

Kaieteur News understands that upon examination of Mars’ body, there were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back.

Mars’ body was taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home where a post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place.

Up until his death, ‘Sir Mars’ was a popularly known entertainer and the Deputy Head Teacher of the New Central High school.