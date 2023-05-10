Ray Daggers completes day six of walk against “barefaced” Exxon Contract

…walk continues today from Fairfield, Mahaicony

Kaieteur News – As word spread about Ray Daggers’ walk from Moleson Creek, Region Six to Charity, Region Two, more persons joined in protest against the “barefaced Exxon Contract”.

The 65-year-old Daggers started his journey on Tuesday from Belladrum, West Coast Berbice (WCB), Region Five and completed it at Fairfield, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on day six of his journey.

As the walk continued Tuesday, Daggers was joined by four women and three men who journey from Belladrum to Mahaicony. They completed a total of 16 miles.

Daggers was also accompanied by KNews’ Publisher, Glenn Lall and some of his staff who started the walk with him on last Thursday at Moleson Creek, East Berbice – Corentyne, Region Six.

So far Daggers has walked a total of 91.2 miles in six days at an average of 15.2 miles per day.

Daggers wants to complete the journey in 12 to 13 days and based on his current pace he seems to be on track to arriving at Charity within the next six days.

The 65-year-old man will continue his walk against the barefaced Exxon contract today at 9:00am from Fairfield, Mahaicony towards Georgetown.

Born in Mahaicony, Daggers lived for quite some time overseas but kept in touch with what was happening back home. Daggers said he was inspired to undertake the walk against the Exxon contract by the unrelenting efforts by Businessman and Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall, who has been fighting for a change to the Exxon contract.

“Mr. Lall has been putting forth the facts and he has done so without any help from government agencies, but with the help of his staff, and he has been providing a great service to this nation,” Daggers said.