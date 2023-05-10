‘Mission Barbados’; ‘One Guyana’

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – ‘Mission Barbados’ is a six point, structured Declaration signed between the Government, private sector and trade unions, detailing the guiding principles to develop the country and its people by 2030. It is a serious document having been given the stamp of approval by all sides.

In Guyana, we have a concept in the form of a slogan, ‘One Guyana’. It is an idea born to unite the races and is repeated (like a mantra) with the hope it will catch on and stick. While some sections of society support the ‘One Guyana’ concept it has not transcended all barriers, hence it is not as encompassing, transforming or unifying as it should be.

Whether a Declaration.or slogan, the intended vision is the same: country and people.

Regards,

Shamshun Mohamed