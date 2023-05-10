Latest update May 10th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

‘Mission Barbados’; ‘One Guyana’

May 10, 2023 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kaieteur News – ‘Mission Barbados’ is a six point, structured Declaration signed between the Government, private sector and trade unions, detailing the guiding principles to develop the country and its people by 2030. It is a serious document having been given the stamp of approval by all sides.

In Guyana, we have a concept in the form of a slogan, ‘One Guyana’. It is an idea born to unite the races and is repeated (like a mantra) with the hope it will catch on and stick. While some sections of society support the ‘One Guyana’ concept it has not transcended all barriers, hence it is not as encompassing, transforming or unifying as it should be.

Whether a Declaration.or slogan, the intended vision is the same: country and people.

Regards,
Shamshun Mohamed

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s kick off

Teams briefed ahead of Saturday’s kick off

May 10, 2023

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U14 Football Championships… Kaieteur News– Ahead of the fourth edition of the Petra-organised ExxonMobil Boys and Girls Under-14 Football Championships, which is...
Read More
Chief of Defense Staff Col. Telbert Benjamin fires first shot

Chief of Defense Staff Col. Telbert Benjamin...

May 10, 2023

Contract signing sets the stage for the epic ‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing card

Contract signing sets the stage for the epic...

May 10, 2023

‘Impressive’ Amsterdam out at round-of-16 at IBA World Championships

‘Impressive’ Amsterdam out at round-of-16 at...

May 10, 2023

GCB breaks new ground as historic academies launch in three committees in Essequibo

GCB breaks new ground as historic academies...

May 10, 2023

GOA supports the GSA for the upcoming Pan Am Squash Championships

GOA supports the GSA for the upcoming Pan Am...

May 10, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]