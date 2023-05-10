Man who killed wife at Alpha Hotel remanded

Kaieteur News – Fifty-two-year-old Junior Halley a vendor of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (E.C.D), was on Tuesday remanded to prison, for the murder of his reputed wife, Kim Chichester-Halley.

The murder accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George, who read the indictable charge to him. He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on May 4, 2023 at Alpha Hotel located at Ogle, E.C.D, he murdered 46-year-old Chichester-Halley, of Lamaha Park, Georgetown.

Halley was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next court appearance on June 22,2023. The Police had reported that Chichester-Halley and the accused were married, however, the woman had moved out of the house about two months ago reportedly over being abused.

The woman’s body was discovered last week Thursday afternoon with her throat slit and multiple stab wounds to her body in room 235 at the Alpha Hotel. According to the police, the body was examined, and 13 stab wounds were seen on her face, hands and body. A further examination was made, and a wound measuring 10 inches in width and 5 inches in depth was seen on her neck.

Police had said about 13:45 hours on the day in question, the murder accused and the woman arrived at the hotel and checked into room 235, which they proceeded to and occupied. Screams were heard coming from the room, however, that did not raise any suspicion until Junior left the hotel without his wife. About 14:30 hours, the hotel staff heard screams from room and 15 minutes after, Halley exited the room and left the hotel to an unknown destination.

Staff then discovered the door was slightly opened and found the woman lying motionless on the bed. The emergency medical technician service (EMT) was summoned, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for a post mortem examination (PME) which revealed she died from multiple incised wounds.

In a statement, police said Chichester-Halley, was killed between 14:30 and 14:45 hrs. Police investigators visited the crime scene at about 15:00hrs. The room is located on the bottom flat on the western side of the hotel. The body was lying motionless, facing upwards on a bed, partially clothed. The white bed sheet was soaked in blood. A knife handle without a blade was seen next to the body on the bed. The blade was subsequently found in the deceased woman’s hair, covered in blood. Moreover, it was reported that after committing the crime Halley surrendered to the police and he was arrested at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters Eve Leary, Georgetown. While in custody, Halley had reportedly confessed to the crime.