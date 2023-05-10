‘Impressive’ Amsterdam out at round-of-16 at IBA World Championships

Latest update May 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 10, 2023 Sports
Kaieteur News- Desmond Amsterdam, Guyana’s last hope of capturing a medal at this year’s International Boxing Association (IBA) World Championship, bowed out in the Round-of-16 following his Unanimous Decision (UD) defeat to Spain’s Gazimagomed Jalidov.
Fighting in the Light Heavyweight division yesterday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Amsterdam seemed poised to replicate his round-of-32 win over Kristiyan Nikolov of Bulgaria.
However, Amsterdam, though lasting the rounds, would lose on all five judge’s scorecards (26-30, 28-29, 27-30, 27-30 and 28-29).
Amsterdam’s defeat ended Guyana’s participation at the prestigious IBA World Championship after Keevin Allicock, who won his opening bout against Yhlas Gylychjanov of Turkmenistan but would later be on the opposite side of the results against Abdumalik Khalokov of Uzbekistan.
The two Guyanese pugilists were also fighting to cash in on the year’s World Championships’ lucrative cash incentives offered to medalists, with the gold medalists in every weight class set to receive US$200,000, silver US$100,000, and bronze US$50,000. (Rawle Toney)
