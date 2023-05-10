Guyana: an American dominion

Kaieteur News- No ideological difference between the two majors today, unlike the era of Jagan and Burnham., with great geopolitical plans about dominoes, containment.

The only difference between the PPP and the PNC is that the PPP loves to steal all the taxpayers’ money its people can put their hands upon, while the PNC is consumed by stealing every vote that it can. So, why is this a concern for America? Why does it matter in the first place? In a nutshell, who cares about what some colored people in some backwater place once mistaken for a country in Dark Africa?

Regardless of my thinking, the reality is that America could not have been more openly, insistently, and intimately involved in the last incendiary, unending 19-month elections season. Its voice and footprints were also prevalent all the way to the top of the State Department and its General Pompeo. Though he spoke American English, and not Latin, the command was as clear as lightning: PNC delenda est. That is, the PNC must go down. And down it went, at least for the time being. Why all the fuss and fury over a wasteland like Guyana?

Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch stuck faithfully to Washington’s script: democracy, free and fair, and other once lush aromas that now foul the fresh, clean air of unsullied Guyana. I am serious. But just as time is said to heal all wounds, it also open all the doors of discernment, powers the faculties involved in judgment, and ushers in wisdoms that cannot be curtailed, no matter how suppressed.

It took all of 30 months for America and its venerable ambassador to come clean. In one word, oil. It was about oil all along, and none of that nonsense about UN declarations and immaculate American ideals. Oil is worth getting in the mud for, and mixing with the natives in their mud-eating, mudslinging, mud-fighting. In two words, oil supremacy. And in three, sanctity of contract. What took so long, Madame Ambassador? Surely, that could not have been so painful, was it? Indeed! But look at what Guyana got in return for being a now confirmed American Dominion.

For democracy (as they said), Guyana surrendered no territory (at least other than the 10, 000 miles of the sacred Stabroek Block), but Guyanese did surrender its sovereignty. Perhaps, it did for ICJ security and against Venezuelan ferocity. Guyana surrendered its parliamentary authority, and prostrated itself before sanctity of contract. Thanks to America and its dutiful Ambassador. Ah shucks, just doing duty, nothing to take personally. Last, Guyana surrendered every trapping, every speck, every expression of the manly, virile ingredients of liberty. I recommend a quick study of Guyana’ s two Excellencies: the President, and that other great Guyanese, a father-in-waiting of this nation, the man who is president in all but name. Liberty is to talk and walk and leave one’s mark wherever such pleases. A straight line, straight ahead, and on both the straight and narrow, or the uninviting and unrewarding. In their surrender of Guyana’s liberty for this deal of Faustian proportions, the only left open by America for President Ali and the Vice President is that which is circular, twisted, and distorted with what is diabolically clever. It is why both of these remarkable Guyanese leaders have become the finest examples of going around in endless circles on anything related to oil. in its plainest essence, neither can speak, and so also is the Leader of the Opposition, at one time regarded as a Samson that could bring down the Philistines. From all observations and indications, his once freely flowing hair has since been shorn. It is the price of American subservience, the kowtowing to the Great American Way. In case anybody get any wrong ideas, I love it. For as the cowboys from Texas by way of Standard Oil and John D and Titusville make money, I also make a penny and a pinching here and there.

What is intolerable, and unendurable, is that sovereignty and liberty, and even the richest offshore territory have all gone with the wind and fled in fragments to any forlorn wayside. And without a fight possessing some elements of individual leadership pride, of national and popular hauteur, and of the kind of backbone and knees of steel that make men stand tall and sturdy, as men should. Though national leaders have by their own hand and cunning calculations backed themselves into a wall, they somehow find room within themselves to maneuver and bend further backwards. The things that sanctity of contract demand as part of perpetual obligations! The political practices that are extracted and molded out of those with a lust for power, and by any traitorous means!And for any naked self-enriching ambition. It’s politics, stupid! It is also the first fruits of living as an American Dominion. How does it feel, my fellow Guyanese?

