GOA supports the GSA for the upcoming Pan Am Squash Championships

May 10, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur News- The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association on Thursday 27th April, 2023 supported the Guyana Squash Association with a contribution towards expenses related to participation in the PanAm Squash Championships (Qualifier for 2023 Pan Am Games), which is scheduled to be held in Cartagena, Colombia from June 4 – 10, 2023.

Powerhouses of the region will be taking part, including the USA, Canada, Colombia, Mexico and Peru (which now is the home of the world #1 mens player). If Guyana qualifies, the Pan Am Games would be held later this year in Santiago Chile.

President of the Guyana Squash Association, Mr. David Fernandes thanked the Executive Committee members for the support received. With both Guyana Men’s and Women’s team dominating the Caribbean Championships in 2022, winning not only the team Championship but also taking home gold in the Men and women’s doubles.

They hope to carry this momentum to better their last showing in the 2019 qualifiers where the Women got 6th (qualifying for the Pan Am Games) and the Men got 10th, falling just short of qualification for the 2019 Pan Am Games.

At the handover ceremony, Secretary-General of the Guyana Olympic Association, Mrs. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon wished the Guyana Squash Association’s Team all the very best at these championships which will serve as the qualifiers for Pan Am Games and so are of great significance and indicated she looks forward to the Report afterwards.

She particularly mentioned the notably strong women’s team comprised of legendary Nicolette Fernandes and the current Caribbean and National women’s champion Ashley Khalil.

 

 

