Contract signing sets the stage for the epic ‘Return of the Scorpion’ boxing card

May 10, 2023 Sports

From left – GBBC Secretary, Vikash Panday, Dexter Marques, GBBC Vice President Andrew Thorne, Promoter Seon Bristol and another GBBC executive during the contract signing.

Kaieteur News- The contract signing event for the eagerly anticipated Briso Promotions 2023 ‘Return of the Scorpion’ ProAm International Boxing Championships, were held yesterday at the 704 Restaurant and Bar, located at the corners of Albert and Lamaha Streets, Queenstown.

The event brought together the key stakeholders, including the ten elite boxers who are set to meet in the squared-circle on May 21. With the contracts inked and the fighters’ commitment solidified, the countdown to the championship fight continued.

Briso Promotions executive, Seon Bristol, and the Vice President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC), Andrew Thorne, spearheaded the event which was nothing short of a star-studded affair, with boxing legends, current champions, and rising contenders all converging to witness this milestone moment.

Overseas-based Guyanese boxer, Elton Dharry, is set to headline the event and will face off with

Ramos Ronald out of Colombia, while Emmanuel Anderson is set to make his debut against Guyana’s Anthony Augustin, Barbadian Ricardo Blackman is also set to make his debut appearance against Terrance Adams out of Guyana and Dexter Marques will battle with Luis Carillo from Colombia.

Meanwhile, speaking at the small gathering, Thorne thanked the boxers, coaches and trainers for participating, which sets the stage for this historic showdown that promises to deliver intense action and unforgettable moments local boxing history.

He emphasized on the need for support from the broader public and went on to invite the general public to come out and support the card, which unfolds on at the National Gymnasium.

The event will feature both amateur and international bouts. Action starts at 19:00 hours.

Guyana’s Dexter Marques signed the contract in the presence of Seon Bristol and Andrew Thorne.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

