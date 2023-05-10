Chief of Defense Staff Col. Telbert Benjamin fires first shot

WIFBSC 2023 Championships – Antigua & Barbuda…

Kaieteur News- The 2023 edition of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Championships which brings together the best rifle shooters in the Caribbean and further afield fired off at the Crabbs Rifle and Pistol Range, yesterday in Antigua and Barbuda.

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Rifle Association Mr. Thomas Greenaway, the organising nation on behalf of the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) in welcoming teams from Guyana, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Canada, reminded that the sport, whilst being very competitive, is contested in a family atmosphere.

“At the end of the day we all celebrate the victory of the winning team. As host, we hope that all would enjoy the shoot and we have a fantastic time over the coming days in the individuals and team shoot.”

Chief of Defense Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defense Force, Colonel Telbert Benjamin also welcomed the shooters, especially to the Crabbs Training Rifle and Pistol Range.

“I know that many of you have been here before, so, welcome back. Make the best of this week, I know our boys from Antigua have been preparing vigorously, I get the chatter about all the scores. I understand that my friends from the South, the Golden Arrowhead have been preparing as well, and of course my people from Barbados have been doing a lot of work.

I look forward to the competition, I look forward to hearing the good news, I look forward to seeing the competitivenessof all of us and I look forward to the camaraderie, that is the norm within these competitions. All the best to all of you and may the better team emerge as victors here.”

President of the WIFBSC, Major Nelson of Jamaica, in brief remarks congratulated the Antigua and Barbuda Rifle Association for pulling off this year’s competition whilst also extending a warm welcome to the Canadian Team which has always been a good friend of the WIFBSC over the years.

Special thanks was also extended to Mr. Dan Chisolm who, President Nelson informed has been single handedly responsible for the advent and implementation of electronic scoring in the Caribbean.

“Without Dan, the whole question of electronic targets, probably would not have gotten off the ground as it has.I want to thank you fellow shooters for being here and we all hope to have a very good week.”

Competition got cracking after Colonel Benjamin fired the opening shot from the 600 yards range to the applause of all gathered.

The Individual Championships got going with shooters engaging at the 300 yards range with 2 sighting shots and 7 rounds to count. They then matched shots at the 500 yards range, 2 sighting shots and 15 rounds to count with the day coming to an end at the 600 yards range where they each had 2 sighting shots and 10 rounds to count.

Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) Fullbore Captain, Dylan Fields, along with defending WIFBSC Individual Champion, Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Leo Ramalho (Vice Captain), Peter Persaud, Sherwin Felicen, Roberto Tiwari, Ryan Sampson along with the USA based duo of Sigmund Douglas and John Fraser are all contesting the Individual Championships.

The other team members are Mahendra Persaud and Team Manager, Franklin Wilson.

On Wednesday, 300 yards shoot will be 2 sighting shots and 15 rounds to count; 500 yards 2 sighting shots and 10 rounds to count and 600 yards, 2 sighting shots and 7 rounds to count. Thursday will be the final day of the Individuals.

The GuyanaNRA is extending sincere gratitude to The Government of Guyana, Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, National Sports Commission, Guyana Olympic Association, Industrial Safety Supplies Inc., Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., Queensway Security Service Inc., DHL, Citizens Bank, Sterling Products, and Star Party Rentals.