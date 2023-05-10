Archery Guyana introduces sport to Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary

Kaieteur News- The students and teachers of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan Secondary School, located on the West Coast of Demerara, were, on Monday, treated to an exciting introduction to the sport of archery, by Archery Guyana.

National Head Coach, Nicholas Hing, and Chair of the Tech Committee, Saeed Karim, visited the school to give demonstrations, after which the excited students and teachers participated in the sport themselves.

Initial discussions had been held between the Principal, Swami Aksharananda and Hing on introducing the archery to the school in its ongoing National Development Program, in which Swami wholeheartedly agreed.

At the gathering, the students were informed of the school forming the next school club for developing archers from the grassroots to be able to eventually compete locally, regionally or internationally, with the ultimate goal of representing Guyana on the Olympic stage.