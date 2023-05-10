$382.7M estimated to drill wells at Caledonia, Cummings Lodge & Onderneeming

Latest update May 10th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 10, 2023 News
Kaieteur News- The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) will be spending an estimated $382.7M to drill and construct wells at Caledonia, East Bank of Demerara (EBD), Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and at Onderneeming, Region Two.
The drilling of the wells project was recently revealed at the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the reading of the bids, it was revealed that the potable water well slated for Caledonia is pegged at $137 million; the one for Onderneeming is estimated to cost $100.5 million to drill, while at Cummings Lodge the works there is set to cost $144.2 million.
Contractor R. Kissoon Contracting Service submitted bids for all three projects.
This year, it was reported that the GWI was allocated $17.7 billion from the national budget to improve the access to potable water in the hinterland and coastal communities.
Below are the companies and their bids:
