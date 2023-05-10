2023 Woodpecker Junior’s National Squash Championship gets underway

Kaieteur News- The 2023 Woodpecker Junior’s National Squash Championship got off to an exciting start yesterday at the Georgetown Club Courts (GTC), located on Camp Street in Georgetown.

This prestigious event brings together budding athletes within the age groups of Under-11 up to the Under-19.

On day one battles captivated audiences as U11, U13, U15 and U17 matches left those in attendance in awe with some remarkable showing of tenacity and skills on display.

Early on, young squash prodigy Ethan Bulkan defeated Zion Hickerson twice, first in the U11 category (11-9, 11-8,11-4) and the other in the U13 category (11-9, 11-8, 11-4). Bulkan then went up against Jacob McDonald and defeated him 3-0.

He came back later against Justin Ten Pow but was defeated by the crafty U13 opponent, 3 – 0. However, Bulkan didn’t give up without a fight despite losing the first two games and showed his resilience and will but Ten Pow stood firm to keep the upper hand and eventually claim the victory.

Zion Hickerson finished the evening in high spirits with a satisfying win against Rafael Brathwaite (11-0, 11-3, 11-2) in their U11 match up.

Over in the U15 category, Richard Rodrigues dominated Avion Wade, Blake Edwards defeated Goberdhan, Kaylee Lowe defeated Jnae Singh, Brenno DaSilva proved to be too good for Nickolas Sawh and Malia Maikoo defeated Taina Gomes. All winners from this category won 3 – 0.

In the three U17 matches, Louis DaSilva, Demetri Lowe and Safirah Sumner each picked up their first win of the competition; DaSilva was triumphant in the 3-0 win over Josh Verwey, Lowe then fought his way to a 3-2 victory against Chad De Abreu and defending champion Sumner came out on top against Malia in a 3 – 0 victory.

The action continued at the same venue yesterday.