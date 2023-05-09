Windwards, Jamaica and Barbados open tournament with huge wins

CWI/CG United Women’s Super50 Cup Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports – Jamaica, Windward Islands and Barbados were among Monday’s winners when the opening round of the Women’s Super50 Cup got underway with three rousing games played across St. Kitts.

Windwards Women beat Guyana by 9 wickets

The Conaree Cricket Centre saw the Guyana ladies going down after posting a meager 79 all out in 27.1 overs with opener Realeanna Grimmond (20) and Mandy Mangru (18), the lone stars. Left-armer Qiana Joseph (4-18) and veteran spinner Afy Fletcher (2-10) did the damage for Windwards.

Experienced Guyanese spinner Plaffianna Millington bagged the lone wicket after the pair of Namiah Marcellin (29) and Fletcher who returned to stroke an unbeaten 44 with 6 fours, took Windwards to 80-1 with 172 balls remaining.

Trinidad & Tobago lost to Barbados by 6 wickets

Opener Shunelle Sawh hit 68 with 6 fours while Brittney Cooper chipped in with 32, to lead the TT Red Force Divas to 161 in 43.5 overs, over at Warner Park. The spin/pace combination of Keila Elliot (4-40) and Allison Gordon (4-36), did majority of the damage bowling for Barbados.

The Bajan trio of Kyshona Knight (32), Aaliyah Alleyne (48*) and Shakera Selman (21) batted their side towards a solid win, ending 162-4 in 38.3 overs. Left-arm spinner Steffi Soogrim finished with the best figures for TT, bagging 2-36.

Jamaica ease to 6-wicket win over Leewards

It was a relatively simple win for the Jamaican ladies over at the St. Paul’s Sports Complex, who got the better of Leewards after the latter posted 120-10 batting first. Terez Parker (33), Divya Saxena (25) and Melecia Clarke (20) led the batting charge for Leewards as Vanessa Watts snatched 4-22 with support from Celina Whyte (2-29), bowling for Jamaica.

Amanda Edwards had 2-17 amidst a horrible bowling exhibition by Leewards, who allowed Rashada Williams (32) alongside Captain Stefanie Taylor (22) and Natasha McLean who finished the game with 33 off 28 not out, to get out of the blocks, eventually setting up an easy win for their team.

Round 2 continues tomorrow, Wednesday.