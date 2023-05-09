Sir Mars killer still on the run

…police recover two knives at crime scene

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Monday said that it has recovered two knives at the crime scene where Kirwyn Mars, popularly called ‘Sir Mars’ was brutally murdered.

According to the police report, efforts are still being made to determine the motive behind Mars’ murder and the suspect remains on the run.

The 51-year-old Mars of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD), met his demise at around 22:30hrs on Sunday at 1654 Plantation Providence EBD. He was reportedly stabbed and run over by an unidentifiable male.

According to the police, their investigations revealed thus far that Mars and the suspect had a ‘misunderstanding’ that escalated while they were in a car. As a result, both persons armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds.

Police said Mars had exited the vehicle and attempted to escape when the suspect reversed the vehicle hitting and pinning him to the fence of an apartment building.

The police learnt that the suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the Guyana Fire Service, and the lifeless body of Mars was seen with his face braced against the fence.

Kaieteur News understands that upon examination of Mars’ body, there were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back.

The police noted that while Mars’ body is at the Memorial Garden Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination, an investigation to locate the suspect is still ongoing.

Up until his death, ‘Sir Mars’ was a popularly known entertainer and the Deputy Head Teacher of the New Central High school.

Expressing sympathy to the family and friends of Mars, the Ministry of Education said he made significant contributions to the Education Sector and the Arts. “He will be greatly missed,” the Ministry said.

