Ray Daggers completes day five of walk against “barefaced” Exxon Contract at Belladrum

Latest update May 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – The fifth day of the walk for a renegotiation of the lopsided Stabroek Block Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) continued on Monday with Ray Daggers clocking a distance of a little over 15 miles.
Accompanied by Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall, Daggers began around 09:10 hrs at Bath Settlement, West Coast, Berbice (WCB) and ended around 14:00 hrs at Belladrum also on the WCB.
A number of villagers stepped out of their homes to support Daggers by walking with him to the end of their respective villages.
As they walked, they shared stories of their daily struggles on Kaieteur Radio Facebook Live and called on the government to renegotiate the lopsided ExxonMobil Contract.
One elderly woman from Number 37 Village, WCB said “This stupid ExxonMobil Contract must change. I am walking for the children and grandchildren for the future of this country”.
A second villager added, “Every country, Exxon guh, people suffering, it needs to stop”.
Daggers is walking from East Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six to Charity on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two in protest against the contract.
He began his journey last Thursday at Moleson Creek.
So far, he has walked over 70 miles. He is expected to complete his walk in 12 to 13 days but at his current pace, he could make it in 11.
He continues today from Belladrum, West Coast Berbice, heading towards Georgetown.
EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!
