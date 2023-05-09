Prashad wins Massy Motors Golf Tournament

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Patrick Prashad was the man of the hour, having copped the Massy Motors title despite some serious competition.

Prashad was firm in his approach to the game and allowed his club to do the talking as he triumphed with a final score that read, HC 12, Gross 83, Net 71 (Winning via count back from Mohanlall Dindanauth).

Mohanlall Dindanauth was second with HC 7, Gross 78, Net 71 while Avinash Persaud came in third with a score of HC 3, Gross 75, Net 72 (Winning via countback from Ravi Persaud).

In the individual awards bracket, Nearest to pin was won by Aasordeen Shaw, Longest Drive – Mohanlall Dindanauth, Best Net Front 9 – Mohanlall Dindanauth (31), Best Net Back 9 – Mike Mangal (34) and Best Gross – Avinash Persaud (75).

Sharing his view at the end of the tournament was Massy Motors CEO Mahesh Shivraj who said, “Thanks to everyone for coming out and supporting the Massy Motors tournament. Massy has been with the Lusignan Golf course for many years and we are optimistic that we will be able to continue that trend for the future.”

“It is important that we support our club and take advantage of the good condition that the course is in. To the winners congratulations and to those that did not win, better luck next time.”

