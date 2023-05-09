Plans commence for 2023 Inter-Guyana games – says Director of Sport Ninvalle

Kaieteur Sports – Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle met with Surinamese Director of Sport, Gordon Touw Ngie Tjouw and Head of Cooperation Department of French Guiana, Viviane Tchung Ming, in his recent visit to Paramaribo, Suriname, early last week.

He met with Gordon Tjouw and Viviane Ming for a very important meeting; to discuss plans for the 2023 Inter Guyana Games. The Inter-Guyana Games is expected to be held in Suriname during the last quarter of this year. According to Ninvalle, “The meeting was a very frank and fruitful one, and I am pleased to commence discussion with both nations.”

The 2023 edition promises to be exciting and highly competitive, it will feature athlete’s from across the three nations, competing in various sporting disciplines such as; athletics, basketball, football (soccer), volleyball, swimming, table tennis, cycling, and others.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Guyana Games continues to serve as a platform for athletes from Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana to showcase their skills, while fostering regional cooperation, and also strengthens the spirit of camaraderie among the neighbouring nations.