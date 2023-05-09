Latest update May 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Plans commence for 2023 Inter-Guyana games – says Director of Sport Ninvalle

May 09, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Director of Sports Steve Ninvalle met with Surinamese Director of Sport, Gordon Touw Ngie Tjouw and Head of Cooperation Department of French Guiana, Viviane Tchung Ming, in his recent visit to Paramaribo, Suriname, early last week.

He met with Gordon Tjouw and Viviane Ming for a very important meeting; to discuss plans for the 2023 Inter Guyana Games. The Inter-Guyana Games is expected to be held in Suriname during the last quarter of this year.  According to Ninvalle, “The meeting was a very frank and fruitful one, and I am pleased to commence discussion with both nations.”

The 2023 edition promises to be exciting and highly competitive, it will feature athlete’s from across the three nations, competing in various sporting disciplines such as; athletics, basketball, football (soccer), volleyball, swimming, table tennis, cycling, and others.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Guyana Games continues to serve as a platform for athletes from Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana to showcase their skills, while fostering regional cooperation, and also strengthens the spirit of camaraderie among the neighbouring nations.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Listen to the Glenn Lall Show

What You Need to Know Today:

EXXON unearthed their TREASURE TROVE in GUYANA!

The Blunt of the Day

Sports

Prashad wins Massy Motors Golf Tournament

Prashad wins Massy Motors Golf Tournament

May 09, 2023

Kaieteur News – On Saturday, Patrick Prashad was the man of the hour, having copped the Massy Motors title despite some serious competition. Prashad was firm in his approach to the game and...
Read More
Bush Lot United SC, Cotton Tree, Achievers and D’ Edwards register wins

Bush Lot United SC, Cotton Tree, Achievers and...

May 09, 2023

Legend Rangers, East Side Legends, Enterprise Star Sports, East Bank Titans, Regal & Essequibo Eagles record victories in BIG MAN CRICKET-2 First round

Legend Rangers, East Side Legends, Enterprise...

May 09, 2023

Windwards, Jamaica and Barbados open tournament with huge wins

Windwards, Jamaica and Barbados open tournament...

May 09, 2023

Centuries from Ramnauth, Persaud and Budhoo highlight opening round

Centuries from Ramnauth, Persaud and Budhoo...

May 09, 2023

AAG preps for action-packed May events

AAG preps for action-packed May events

May 09, 2023

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]