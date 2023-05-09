Mother’s Are Forever Concert set for Georgetown Club on Sunday

Kaieteur News – Legendary Folklore Singer, Eze Rockcliffe and the Yoruba Singers will be hosting a grand ‘Mothers Are Forever’ Concert on May 14, 2023 at the Georgetown Club located at Lot 208-209 Camp Street, Georgetown Guyana.

The event promises to be an enchanting evening of song and dance; a tribute of exceptional proportions for the earthly givers of life. Gates open from 5pm with showtime commencing at 6pm. Admission is only $2000 or pay $2500 at the gate.

Tickets can be collected from 104.1 liteFM, Georgetown Club or 90 Laluni Street, Georgetown. See you there!