Mother’s Are Forever Concert set for Georgetown Club on Sunday

Latest update May 9th, 2023 12:59 AM
May 09, 2023 News
Kaieteur News – Legendary Folklore Singer, Eze Rockcliffe and the Yoruba Singers will be hosting a grand ‘Mothers Are Forever’ Concert on May 14, 2023 at the Georgetown Club located at Lot 208-209 Camp Street, Georgetown Guyana.
The event promises to be an enchanting evening of song and dance; a tribute of exceptional proportions for the earthly givers of life. Gates open from 5pm with showtime commencing at 6pm. Admission is only $2000 or pay $2500 at the gate.
Tickets can be collected from 104.1 liteFM, Georgetown Club or 90 Laluni Street, Georgetown. See you there!
May 09, 2023
May 09, 2023
May 09, 2023
May 09, 2023
May 09, 2023
