Legend Rangers, East Side Legends, Enterprise Star Sports, East Bank Titans, Regal & Essequibo Eagles record victories in BIG MAN CRICKET-2 First round

– Powered by Blue Waters as the Official Water

Kaieteur News – BIG MAN CRICKET-2@ O40s T25 tournament got started on Saturday with 6 matches at 4 venues across Berbice and Demerara. Everest Masters and GT Royals drew the bye from this first round. This is the 2nd edition of the popular BIG MAN CRICKET tournament which has now grown from 8 teams to 14 teams and involves teams from all across the country. The matches will be of 25 overs per side duration and will be played with pink balls as is the norm in Masters cricket around the world.

At the #72 Cut & Load ground- Match 1: Legend Rangers won handsomely against X Berbice Police by 75 runs. The game had a short rain interruption which caused the officials to reduce this first game to 20 overs per side. Taking first strike Legend Rangers amassed a healthy 168 for 3 off their 20 overs. Lakram Latchman was named man of the match after top scoring with 93 and took part in a century opening stand with P. Baldeo who made 25, Dave Ramdat also contributed 30*. Bowling for the X Berbice Police, Safraz Kadir had 2 for 13 off his 4 overs. X Berbice Police could only respond with a paltry 93 with Gibson top scoring with 17 runs. P. Baldeo returned to take 3 for 24 and was ably supported by Niazi Khan with 2 for 10 and Deo Ramdat 2 for 17.

At the #72 Cut & Load ground– Match 2: East Side Legends brushed aside O Men Guyana winning by 8 wickets in the second match of the double header. Taking first strike O Men Guyana was dismissed for 106 off 22.1 overs with only A. Duke making a splendid half century, 53 laced with 4 @6s and 3 @ 4s. No other batsman reached double figures, bowling for the Legends was led by S. Omar with 3 for 15 in his 5 overs and R. Narine took 2 for 7, D Hicks also took 2 for 4. East Side Legends knocked off the required runs in 12.3 overs with Man of the Match, Heeralall Brijlall top scoring with a boundary studded 62 (4 @6s and 7 @ 4s)and Balram Samaroo supported well with an undefeated 25 (2 @4s).

At the Enterprise ground: Enterprise Star Sports beat Jai Hind Jaguars by 6 wickets. The Jaguars won the toss and batted first making 128 all out. R. Mangali top scored with 30 and A Beharry made 27. Bowling for Enterprise, R Pooran had 3 for 17 and P. Dindial 3 for 22. Enterprise Star Sports responded with 130 for 4 in 21.2 overs. P. Dindial struck 49 not out to cap a brilliant all-round performance and V. Gobin 40. Bowling for Jai Hind, Z. Zakeer took 2 for 17. P. Dindial was named the Man of the Match.

At the Farm ground: East Bank Titans beat Canal #1 Scorpions by 8 wicketsin a high scoring affair. Scorpions took first strike and rattled up an imposing 207 off their allotted 25 overs.Opener Elroy Fernandes top scored with 42 ably supported by A. Wong 37 and M. Gittens with 31. Rohan Sarjoo was the pick of the bowlers for the Titans with 3 for 19 whilst N. Puranhad 3 for 30. East Bank Titans comfortably knocked off the runs for the loss of just 2 wickets with an over to spare. Hemraj Garbarran led the way with the first century in the 2023 BMC-2 finishing on 104* laced with 15 boundaries. There were other useful contributions for K. Dejonge 32, Surendra Heeralall 28 and R. Shameer- 22*.

At the Canal #2 Sports Club ground- Match 1: Regal easily destroyed Independence Sports Club by 10 wickets. Batting first, Independence SC was bowled out for the lowest score in this round for 44 runs. The eventual man of the Match, Yogendra Sawh mesmerized the Independence batters to pick up 6 wickets for 8 runs. Regal thengalloped home to victory in a mere 4.1 overs without the loss of any wicket. P. Rooplall hit 34* with 4 @ 4s and a solitary maximum.

At the Canal #2 Sports Club ground- Match 2: Essequibo Eagles took revenge on West Bank Warriors in a closely fought encounter winning by 19 runs.These two teams had contested the finals of the BMC-1 at the famous Bourda sward last year when West Bank Warriors came out on top then. The Eagles batted first and posted a formidable 186 for 6 off their allotted overs with N. Pooran top scoring with 46. West Bank Warriors fell short in their run chase finishing with 167 for 9. R. Thakur top scored with 42 for the Warriors.

The BIG MAN CRICKET 2 tournament continues this Saturday with 6 other matches. The full fixtures will be issued later this week. The organizers have decided to take a break on Sunday to allow everyone to enjoy Mother’s Day with their respective families.