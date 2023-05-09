Jagdeo wants court to make “predictable decisions”

Kaieteur News – I received a tape of a recent press conference held by VP Jagdeo. There were revelations, mostly on the wrong side of what is right. I give the VP a hand, hoping that he appreciates the clashes in what he says and what he practices. Plus, what he transmits via messages less than subliminal, which brands him rather conspicuously.

Brother Jagdeo said that we are in the “big leagues.” It took half a decade for him, but it is good that we harmonize. The VP must know that big league players do not scuttle away from mainstream media on issues of national significance; big leaguers of caliber, leaders possessing prowess do not retreat behind social media (or party) veils. Also, big league participants do not grope for words, circle around issues of substance, have a scattershot approach to truth and frankness. I humbly enlighten Dr. Jagdeo: presences in the big leagues are principled. Truth and trust, and nothing else. Those who violate are roadkill, dogmeat. I hope my Americanisms do not elude.

Then, Dr. Jagdeo spoke about “professionalism”, specifically Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Candidly, “professionalism” took a sabbatical when Dr. Vincent Adams, the then EPA head, was ousted. Professionals stand up to politicians. Professionalism can be subtle, but it is also strong, sincere, fearless, and robust in doing right by its essences, mandate. Guyana’s EPA has not manifested any of this, has failed to protect Guyana’s interests, endangered Guyanese. I assert that the EPA has been slavishly professional in pleasing the VP, and rubberstamping what benefits ExxonMobil. Regarding professionalism, Guyana’s EPA has displayed bush-league qualities in dealing with big leagues Exxon, and others built similarly.

The VP must understand the magnitude of his public utterances: they crumple under dissection. I recommend a lengthy, in-depth, refresher on what constitutes “professionalism”, particularly in its broad applications to politicians. It pains to remind the VP that when he shuts out the press, scampers from it, shouts at it, plays games with it, that he vanquishes what is professional in bearing, professional in objective, professional in features.

On a positive note, VP Jagdeo said, “I’m not gonna rundown” Judge Sandil Kissoon’s decision on the matter of unlimited insurance coverage; and even agree about “unlimited.” A word of gratitude to the Hon. VP for his generosity to not “rundown” the judiciary. Unfortunately, VP Jagdeo then undid that rare instance of statesmanship, when he came up with who doesn’t “understand” what is “complex”. Indeed, they are, but if Dr. Jagdeo thinks that the oil issues he deals with are complex, then he hasn’t seen complex yet. If he aspires to inhabit the “big leagues” of which he speaks so brightly, I recommend consistent broadening of his education, and urgently.

For here, it is that after almost three years in power, and with full responsibility for this oil, he speaks cleverly about the “complex.” He arrogates unto himself alone completeness of understanding with this oil, its tangles, its mysteries. I think he slickly disparaged both Judge Kissoon and his holding with that one word “complex.” Because the jurist ruled the way he did, I detect that VP Jagdeo inferred that the robed one lacked totality of comprehension, is devoid of intellectual depth, and bereft of the requisite acumen to navigate and adjudicate authoritatively on the insurance matter. Incredibly, Dr. Jagdeo also came up with the mind-boggling: “…so our courts have to make predictable decisions…” My word! Even Bharat Jagdeo could not have said something like that, namely, “predictable decisions.” There is no stare decisis in local jurisprudence for oil issues; and that is not “treading on murky waters.”

I discern an artifice that must be warming to investors. It is slickly instructive to the judiciary, possibly menacing to judicial integrity, most likely hostile to Guyanese interests. Predictable means that unless court matters relative to oil produce a constant outcome, then foreign investors (big leaguers) would harbour deep misgivings about doing business in Guyana. VP Jagdeo may have convinced himself that he is profound, but “predictable” is profaning. This happens when powerful politicians insist on their way. Having done himself great disfavours with “professionalism” and “big leagues” and “complex” he ventures into the judicial sanctuary to direct it about its business, through what is acceptable. Now, that is little league, lacks professionalism, with crude underpinnings, and contorted in objectives.

Moreover, there is another side to this foreign investor coin that the VP ignores. Genuine investors practice managing their potential liabilities (cost and all) by obtaining proper insurance. Neither exposure nor reputation nor court battles are desired. Exxon relies on financial staying power, political reach, and judicial stamina to outlast poor national opponents. It is cheaper. Dr. Jagdeo seeks the cheapest for Exxon.

Separately, foreign investors sense glorious Guyanese opportunities. The principled, self-respecting ones shrink from investing their money with disreputable governments, possible dirty political leaders, and discredited national institutions. Though rewarding in the short run, it is risking the wrath of misled and misused peoples. The Guyana Government (VP) should distance from Exxon’s failures, hustles, dangers. That would be professional, big leagues, and there is nothing complex about such, nothing murky. He must carefully review his words.