Guyana gat nuff magic

May 09, 2023 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Sometimes things does amaze yuh in Guyana. Two people does deh together; dem does be enjoying themselves. Yet de more dem enjoy themselves, the greater de risk of a fight brukking out between them. And de next thing yuh know de best of friends turn de worst of enemies.

De other surprising thing dat when two people gat a quarrel like dem does wave an invisible magic wand and knife and jukka does suddenly appear. Two persons gat a quarrel and de next thing yuh know, knife and ice-pick pulling and people stabbing one another like if dem breaking ice fuh mek snow cone.

Deh gat some men does search dem whole house fuh a screwdriver and dem does can’t find one. But a thief man gan come in yuh house and he gan find the same screwdriver wah you can’t find. How some of dem thief man does know weh fuh look can only be explained by magic? It can’t even be guesswork. It gat to be magic.

Too many persons walking around with knives and ice-picks. Why people walking around with these items is anyone’s guess. But is time something do about it. De police does lock yuh up if dem find yuh with illegal firearm. Well is time we strengthen we laws fuh de police fuh tek away knife and jukkas when dem find it pon yuh person. Too much people going to meet dem maker because of stabbings.

Talk half. Leff half.

