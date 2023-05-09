Latest update May 9th, 2023 12:59 AM

Govt. makes second withdrawal from oil Fund this year

May 09, 2023

Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana on Monday announced that it has made its second withdrawal from the Natural Resource Fund (NRF) this year. Some US$200 million equivalent to G$41.6 billion was withdrawn bringing the total withdrawn so far for 2023 to US$400million or G$83.2 billion.

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh 

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh

Senior Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh in making the announcement said that pursuant to Section 16 of the NRF Act 2021, the US$200 million equivalent to G$41.6 billion has been transferred from the NRF to the Consolidated Fund to finance national development priorities.

In February, Government made its first withdrawal for the year, amounting to US$200 million equivalent to G$41.6 billion.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Parliamentary approval was granted for a total of US$1.002 billion to be transferred during fiscal year 2023, in accordance with the NRF Act 2021.

The NRF Act 2021, which came into operation on January 1, 2022, represents a significant improvement in transparency and accountability and overall management of Guyana’s natural resource wealth.

“The PPP/C Government will continue to work aggressively through sound and transformative investments of oil resources from the NRF, utilising these resources in a clear and transparent manner, to the benefit of present and future generations,” a statement from the Ministry of Finance said Monday.

 

 

