Essequibo pedestrian killed by speeding driver

Kaieteur News – Fifty-two-year-old Budhidra Koosiall of Adventure Village Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was on Sunday evening struck down and killed by a speeding driver while crossing the Adventure Public Road.

The accident occurred around 19:50 hours and involved motorcar PSS 150 owned and driven by Aubrey Lennox Tyrell, a 41-year-old Ambulance driver of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast.

The police reported that the motorcar was proceeding south on the eastern drive lane at a fast rate of speed. The driver alleged that he observed, from a distance, a pedestrian walking from the western side of the Public Road and heading to the eastern side. The driver said too that upon seeing the pedestrian, he tried to avoid a collision, but despite his efforts, the right front-side portion of the car connected with the pedestrian, which caused him to fall on the front windscreen and then onto the road.

The pedestrian received injuries on his body and was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and other public-spirited citizens. He was transported to the Suddie Public Hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

The police arrested the driver and placed him in custody as the investigation into the fatal accident continues.