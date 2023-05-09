Condolences pour in for ‘larger-than-life’ Sir Mars

Kaieteur News – Teachers, politicians and members of the performing arts on Monday expressed their condolences as news spread that the murder of well-known teacher and comedian, Kirwyn Mars.

Police in a statement said Mars 51 of Lot 211 New Settlers Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara was murdered at about 22:30hrs Sunday at 1654 Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara, by an unidentifiable male armed with a knife.

Enquiries disclosed that Mars was the registered owner of a grey Mitsubishi RVR vehicle, Registration # PZZ-6438. It is alleged that at the time of the incident, he was in the company of a male occupant (the suspect), and they proceeded to a street located at Plantation Providence, East Bank Demerara. Further investigations revealed that Mars and the suspect had a ‘misunderstanding’ that escalated inside the vehicle. As a result, both parties armed themselves with knives and dealt each other wounds. Mars (now-deceased) exited the vehicle and attempted to escape in an eastern direction. The suspect reversed the vehicle hitting Mars and pinning him to the fence of a house on the eastern side of the street, which runs North to South.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and escaped in a southern direction on foot. The vehicle was later removed with the assistance of the fire service, and the lifeless body of the deceased was seen, his face braced against the fence.

The scene was photographed, and the body was examined by investigators. There were lacerations to the face, head, hand, shoulder, forehead, above the left eye, right side chest, and back. Two (2) knives were recovered from the scene. Mars was pronounced dead at the scene by ranks of the ETM team and taken to the Memorial Garden Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Several persons in the area were contacted and interviewed. Investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, reacting to Mars’ killing, President of Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU), Mark Lyte said Guyana is poorer due to the lost of a committed, organised, intelligent, and talented educator. “Mr. Kirwyn Mars lost his life under tragic circumstances.”

Lyte described Mars as a devout trade unionist, who served as branch chairman and general council representative at GTU for many years. He was also a member of the Executive Council of GTU. “GTU mourns his passing, he will be missed. We call on the GPF to bring the perpetrator/perpetrators to swift justice. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues. Justice for Sir Kirwyn Mars.”

General Secretary of GTU, Coretta McDonald recalled her last interactions with Sir Mars was at the recent on Labour Day celebrations. “Am speechless, why, why why…your senseless demise is telling, it didn’t have to be this way,” McDonald wrote on her Facebook page. She said Mars, “didn’t deserve to die this way. He was a friend, a colleague, an educator, a comedian, a motivator, a livewire, a disciplinarian, a teacher who gave distinguished service to the sector, and a patriotic son of the soil.” “On behalf of the teachers of Guyana and on my own behalf, this too is our lost but to his immediate and school family, to the teachers of South Georgetown (District 13), our heartfelt condolences, we pray for Divine comfort and strength even now as you go through this tragic phase. It is my hope that we will join hands as we seek to bring an end to this scourge that has gripped this Dear Land of Ours. Rest Easy Klipper, Kirwyn Ceon Mars, until we meet again,” McDonald said. In a terse statement, the Ministry of Education also said it is saddened at the passing of Sir Mars, who served as Deputy Headmaster at the New Central High School up until the time of his death. “Mr. Mars made significant contributions to the education sector and the arts. He will be greatly missed. The Ministry of Education expresses sympathy to the family and friends of Sir Mars during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

For their part, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition said Guyana is poorer today with the tragic and senseless loss of Mr. Mars. “This son of the soil gave distinguished service to this country in the field of education and the arts. Mr. Mars or Sir Mars as he was fondly called, was an educator, a friend, colleague, a disciplinarian and a patriotic citizen who loved his country. He would be remembered for being that live wire, problem solver, motivator and an outstanding teacher,” the statement read. “We too are saddened by his demise and have come to the realization that our society has degenerated to a low that is alarming, and this scourge must be arrested and brought under control. We urge all to join hands as a signal to honour his memory and the justice for which he stood. To his immediate family, his school family, the educators across the length and breadth of this country, the many students whose lives were impacted by him, our profound condolences to you at this time. We pray too for Divine comfort as you navigate this rough path,” the statement ended.

Well-known actress, Desiree Edghill said she has known Mars for many years. “We got closer when my daughter started secondary school. He said to me, “Doan worry, I gon look out fuh yuh daughtuh!” And look out he did,” Edghill wrote on her Facebook page. She said Mars “was like family. Many thanks for your service…” Edghill said.