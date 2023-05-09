Centuries from Ramnauth, Persaud and Budhoo highlight opening round

BCB/ Ali’s Bakery Under-17 Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The opening round of the Berbice Cricket Board/ Ali’s Bakery Under-17 Knockout Tournament bowled off on Friday last with victories for Achievers A, Cotton Tree, Rose Hall Canje, Albion A, Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Port Mourant, Upper Corentyne.

The highlights of the opening round were centuries from Rampertab Ramnauth, Rampersaud Ramnauth, Afraz Budhoo and Avishkar Persaud while five-wicket hauls were taken by Deeraj Ramjit, Aryan Darat, Tuslieram Ramcharran and Nathan Karamchand.

As follows are the results of those matches.

Port Mourant CC defeated Radha Krishna by 385 runs at Port Mourant. PMCC- 455 for 6 off 50 overs. Rampertab Ramnauth 195, Rampersaud Ramnauth 115. Radha Krishna- 70 all out in 24 overs, Aryan Dasrath 5 for 12.

Albion B lost to Upper Corentyne by 62 runs at the No. 72 Ground. Upper Corentyne- 211 all out in 36 overs with Gibran Yacoob 51, Khemraj Sukhwa 24 and Aaron Yacoob 18 being the main scorers. Nathaniel Ramsammy took 4 for 55 and Reshawn Sakrulla 2 for 43 were the best bowlers for Albion B. In reply, Albion B were dismissed for 149 in 34.3 overs with Ramsammy returning with the bat to score 24 and Chamesh Sewnauth 13. Aaron Yacoob 3 for 38 and Gibran Yacoob 2 for 21 were the main bowlers for Upper Corentyne.

Cotton Tree defeated Achievers B/ Bush Lot United by 88 runs at the Cotton Tree Ground. Cotton Tree 199 all out in 46.1 overs. Shoaib Gaffoor 28, Rohait Sarjoon 28, Arif Bacchus 22. Tulsieram Ramcharran 5 for 13, Shahadon Mohamed 2 for 28. Achievers B/ Bush Lot- 111 all out in 22 overs, Justin Doobay 51. Shoaib Gaffoor 3 for 23, Arif Khan 3 for 25 and Rashad Gaffoor 2 for 21.

RH Canje CC defeated East Bank Blazer by 216 runs at Canje. RH Canje- 311 for 9 off 50 overs, Avishkar Persaud 119, Sanjay Algoo 47. Odwin Cort 2 for 72, Shamar Semple 2 for 52 and Josh Sampson 2 for 41. East Bank Blazers- 95 all out in 25.2 overs, Odwin Cort 19, Shamar Semple 12. Richard Ramdeholl 3 for 1, Ahil Hemraj 2 for 31 and Enrique Mickle 2 for 14.

RHT Bakewell got past Skeldon Community Centre by 88 runs at the Area H Ground. RHT Bakewell 191 all out in 48 overs. Rondy James 32, Mario Butcher 30. L. Chaitnarine 3 for 9, M. Baichan 2 for 29. Skeldon 103 all out in 32 overs, J. Clarke 26, N. Singh 17. Deeraj Ramjit 5 for 32, Matthew Pottaya 3 for 6.

Albion A breeze passed Guymine by 440 runs at the Jai Hind Ground. Albion A- 469 for 7 from their allotted 50 overs. Afraz Budhoo 105, Ari-Afrizal Kadir 94 and Damion Cecil 57. D. Hope 3 for 69, T. John 2 for 51. Guymine- 29 all out in 12.4 overs. Kumar Deopersaud 3 for 1, Nicholas Ishack 3 for 8, Afraz Budhoo 2 for 2.

Achievers A sent Bath packing with a five-wicket defeat. Bath- 105 all out in 25.1 overs, Aslam Mohin 20, Simon Anandram 11. Nathan Karamchand 5 for 11, Kemar Joseph 3 for 15. Achievers A- 108 for 5 in 21.5 overs. Ezekiel Rogers 38, Collis Hardcourt 30 and Nathan Karamchand 17. Christopher Baldeo 3 for 16 and Sataydeo Ramnarine 2 for 15.