Bush Lot United SC, Cotton Tree, Achievers and D’ Edwards register wins

BCB /Dave West Indian Imports 40 overs tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – Despite problems with weather and the unplayable conditions of several grounds, the Berbice Cricket Board started its 2022 BCB/Dave West Indian Imports 40 overs second division tournament.

The tournament involves the hosting of five different sub division tournaments which would each provide a champion. The five inter-zone champions would then go on to play for the overall Berbice championship.

The five zones are West Berbice, Lower Corentyne, Upper Corentyne, New Amsterdam/Canje and Berbice River. The tournament has been played with close to eighty teams, the most for any tournament in Guyana.

Highlights of the outstanding performances saw; Arthur Bailey, Steffon Adams, Shamal Angel, Quaccey McPherson, Joel Dilchand, Waqar Hassan, K. Ali, Nick Ramsaroop, W. Subhan and Sherwin McPherson notching up half- centuries.

Played at the Bath Community Centre Ground: Achievers arrest West Berbice Police by 6 wickets. West Berbice Police was bowled out for 50 in 11 overs after taking first strike, Grisean Grant scored 12. Bowling for Achievers; Rendell Bobb grabbed 3 for 8 off 4 overs and Shamal Angel 3 for 6 off 4 overs. In reply Achievers reached 51 for 4 off 8 overs, Shamal Angel 14 not out.

At Bush Lot, Bush Lot United Sports Club defeated Blairmont Remnants by a mammoth 258 runs. Bush Lot United Sports Club scored 300 all out in 35.4 overs, Joel Dilchand scored 56, Rajiv Kishun 43 and Ajai Matabeek 43 while extras top scored with 74. Paramdoo Ramdhan grabbed 3 for 70 off 7 overs. In reply Blairmont Remnants was dismissed for 42. Kumath Ramkisson grabbed 7 for 20 off 7.2 overs.

At Paradise, Bush Lot United Sports Club defeated West Berbice Police by 3 wickets in a highly contested clash. West Berbice Police scored 192 all out in 31.2 overs, Kord Griffith 37, Lennox William 35 and Osbert Cain 33. Justin Doobay took 3 for 22 off 8 overs, R. Hemraj 3 for 30 off 6 overs.

In reply Bush Lot United Sports Club reached 194 for 7 in 30.3 overs. Budhram Lakeram scored 40, C. Ramnarine 30 and K. Ally 25. G. Grant grabbed 5 for 23 off 8 overs.

At Bush Lot, Bush Lot United Sports Club dethroned Achievers ‘A’ by 2 wickets. Achievers ‘A’ scored 220 all out off 37 overs. Sherwin McPherson top scored with 98, Shamal Angel 50 and Travis Perry 39. Navindra Persaud grabbed 4 for 39 off 8 overs for the hosts.

In reply Bush Lot United reached 221 for 8 in the 39th over, winning the game with 3 balls to spare. Asif Khan scored 36, Latchman Dhana 31 and Navindra Persaud 21. Bowling for Achievers ‘A’, Arthur Bailey grabbed 3 for 77 off 5.4 overs.

At Cotton Tree, Achievers trashed Blairmont Remnants by 147 runs. Batting first Achievers scored 296 all out off 30 overs with Steffon Adams scoring a brilliant 84 and was partnered by Arthur Bailey 76. Bowling for Blairmont Remnants; K. Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 54 off 6 overs.

In reply Blairmont Remnants scored 149 all out off 23 overs. W. Subhan scored 64 and D. Singh 43. Bowling for Achievers; Omari Arthur, Shamal Angel and Arthur Bailey grabbed 2 wickets apiece.