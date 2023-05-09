AAG preps for action-packed May events

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Council of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) is working together towards smoothly rolling out the plans for the 2023 athletic calendar.

The scheduled events for the remainder of May include the Kenrick Smith Relays and the Gladstone Hopkinson 5K and 1-mile, which are both scheduled to unfold on Sunday.

On May 20, athletes will assemble for the Plaisance One-Mile followed by the Burgette Williams 10K Road Race, which is to be contested the following day, May 21.

The National Track and Field Centre will also play host to the Guyana Overseas Based Sports Association (GOBSA) Track and Field Classic on May 28.

Meanwhile, a 7-athlete U20 team will be representing Guyana at the South America Junior Championships in Bogota, Colombia from the May 19 – 21, 2023.

The team comprises of Tianna Springer, Ezekiel Newton, Wesley Noble, Kareese Lloyd, Jaheel Corvette, Erin Leitch and Isaiah Trim. The team will be accompanied by Kenisha Headley (Manager), Johnny Greavesande (Coach), and Akeem Stewart (Massage Therapist). The 10-person contingent will leave Guyana on May 16 and return on May 22.

The AAG expresses gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, the Guyana Olympic Association, the National Sports Commission and Sponsors for their continued support to the association and the development of Track and Field.