Kaieteur Sports – Victory Valley Royals were crowned champions of the inaugural Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) U23 3×3 tournament following their 14 – 4 win over Kid Rock Blazers on Saturday evening.
Played at the Retrieve Hard Court, Royals, led by Yonnick Tappin, played undefeated in the seven-team tournament to win the first-place trophy, compliments of Guyana Breweries Inc.
While for most of the players, the LABA tournament was their first time playing the 3×3 format, Tappin was critical in helping Guyana win bronze at the Caribbean Games last year in Guadeloupe when he teamed up with Stanton Rose Jr, Timothy Thompson and Kimol Grimmond.
For Kid Rock Blazers, Teishaun Kitt, Jennis Benjamin and Leslie Campbell finished top of their group to set up the showdown with the Royals, where they were outmuscled and outplayed.
Rawle Toney, the LABA president, said he was impressed with the level of competition, while also thanking the Colts basketball club for participating.
Toney thanked local fuel importers, and distributors, Shi-Oil, along with Guyana Breweries Inc, for supporting the tournament.
The U23 3×3 tournament marks back-to-back events in the LABA following the conclusion of the Kevin Joseph U23 club championship, which was won by Retrieve Raiders following a closely-contested final against Royals on Friday.
According to Toney, the LABA will start its league, followed by a series of tournaments, to keep the clubs and players in the Mining Town active.
“The LABA is encouraged by the level of support shown by the clubs and players in Linden, and as such, we intend to keep them active,” Toney said.
Toney said the executive committee will meet with the clubs shortly to ascertain the way forward after the league.
