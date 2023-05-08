The Ray Daggers Walk

Editorial…

Kaieteur News – The Ray Daggers Walk is a product of Mr. Daggers’s heart. This Walk by a Guyanese is of love for country, a deep and abiding patriotism, and what is terribly wrong in this country. It has to do with oil, this vile oil contract of 2016 signed by the APNU+AFC Coalition Government, and given greater strength and extended life by the PPPC Government. This ExxonMobil contract is immoral, and it is as sickening as a dead body left to decay in full public view.

Ray Daggers is repulsed to his stomach by the present and future slavery inflicted by this despicable document that ExxonMobil uses to chain Guyanese like dogs. Like other Guyanese, Ray Daggers is torn to his soul that ExxonMobil is so happy to whip and strip them of their dignity, their hopes, and their aspirations. This contract is what ExxonMobil employs to get Guyanese leaders to dance to their music, to jump to their commands. Judge Sandil Kissoon handed down a judgement, and before ExxonMobil could react publicly, the PPPC Government was on the attack. ExxonMobil’s Guyanese political weapons are quickly unleashed against the interests of the Guyanese people themselves.

To please their ExxonMobil masters, the PPPC Government is appealing Judge Kissoon’s ruling. Vice President Jagdeo has made clear where he stands, and Attorney General Anil Nandlall readies to do battle; both are for what contributes to ExxonMobil’s prosperity, both have scant interest in what benefits this country, safeguards its interests. On behalf of the PPPC Government, both very senior Guyanese leaders have declared war against their own Guyanese brothers and sisters, they are fighting for ExxonMobil. This is why there is something like the Ray Daggers Walk.

This is why thoughtful and worried Guyanese are joyful over what this heroic son of Guyana is doing. It is why they cheer Ray Daggers, why they extend a hand with water and cash to him, as he walks one step at a time for what is right, for shattering this contract yoke. What is revealing is that thoughtful, anxious Guyanese along the Berbice roads, who form a small motorcade around him and his companions, are from traditional strongholds of the government. Guyanese are waking up, and that is why some are braving the sun to support him, and many more are lending moral and spiritual support from their roadside homes, their phones, their computers, and any other way that they can. From such small beginnings, great developments of historical, even revolutionary proportions have been born.

Ray Dagger walks because he hates this barbarous oil contract, because his anger is rising against what is the concoction of a degenerate set of schemers. Guyanese in increasing numbers are wrathful at the many impoverishing features of a contract from hell, from the workbench of exploiters. In every area that Guyana can be robbed of its wealth, and given a pittance, this contract ensures that it is done to the despair of Guyanese. What comes from the contract to them is nothing compared to what the makers of the contract extract, what the exploiters have schemed to get for themselves at the expense of the Guyanese people. The Ray Daggers Walk is of voice raised, and one determined footstep after another made, against every aspect of a toxic oil contract that sickens every Guyanese with a conscience, and which could be fatal to their future.

The future is now, and so there is the Ray Daggers Walk. Guyanese don’t like where they are. No Guyanese can have a speck of regard for what the people that they elected to office are now doing against their own wellbeing, their safety, their rightful prosperity. The PPPC Government has made its position crystal clear: it is on the side of ExxonMobil. Clearly, the Government of Guyana fulfills the wishes of ExxonMobil, and when Guyanese are grievously hurt, then they are only collateral damage.

This is why the Ray Daggers Walk is in full swing, with more developments like this trailblazing coming. This ExxonMobil contract must go, so that all Guyanese can go forward and upward.

Every Guyanese must get up and walk all over this evil contract. There must be more Ray Daggers in Guyana.