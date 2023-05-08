Sweetie is now legal tender

Dem boys seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys went in a shop and made a purchase. De bill come up to $199.90. Dem boys hand in two hundred dollar bills to de cashier. De man hand dem boys he bill and a “sweetie.’

Dem boys seh things gat to be bad dat all de shop man can offer as a gift, is a ‘sweetie’ Nevertheless, dem boys thankful fuh small mercies – in dis case de ‘sweetie’. So dem boys seh thanks and stand up waiting fuh de $10 change. After about 2 minutes, it dawn on dem boys dat de sweetie was de change.

Sweetie now turn legal tender. Instead of giving yuh back yuh small change, some of dem shop man paying yuh in ‘sweetie’.

It mek dem boys remember when de $5,000 bill did fus come out. A man went in a shop an call fuh two mints which was $20 in total and den hand de shop man a $5,000 bill. De shop man turned to de man and tell he to tek de mints fuh free, and hand he back de ‘Granger’.

Deh gat some people used to tek short drop in mini bus. In dem days de short drop was $100. And dem flashing a $5,000 pun de conductor. De poor conductor now gat to use up all he change.

But dis situation with de ‘sweetie’ beat all. De shop people realize that de only thing a $10 could buy is a’ sweetie” and by paying yuh with a ‘sweetie,’ dem not only selling dem sweetie but mekking a lil profit pun de side because most of dem buying de sweetie fuh less than $10.

Talk half. Leff half.