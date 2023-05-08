Latest update May 8th, 2023 1:00 AM

Swag Entertainment ‘three-peat’ Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

May 08, 2023 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – It was an entertaining climax to the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Championship, as a mammoth crowd watched Swag Entertainment clinch their third consecutive title by defeating Universal Ballers 2 – 1 in the final.

Sean Grant, Banks DIH Linden Branch Manager, making his company’s presentation to Swag Entertainment.

Swag Entertainment’s Clive Nobrega in action in his side’s 2 – 1 win over Universal Ballers in the Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’.

After Swag Entertainment edged Speightland 2 – 1 on penalty kicks, and Universal Ballers blast-in four unanswered goals against Anybody Got It in the two semi-finals, streetball-crazed fans knew they were in for a mouth-watering treat in the finals.

With $400,000 on the line, five minutes into the contest, Mortimer Giddings sent Universals into the lead, but his side’s celebration was short-lived, as Deon Charter (9’) and Colwyn Drakes (13’) found the back of the ‘small goal’ to secure their side’s three-peat of titles.

For their effort, Universal Ballers settled for $200,000.

Speightland, via sudden death penalty kicks defeated Anybody Got It 4-3 to finish third and the accompanying $150,000. Anybody Got It received $80,000 for ending the tournament in fourth place.

 

 

 

 

