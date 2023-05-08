Shopkeeper at Charity arrested for gun, drug possession

Kaieteur News – Police around 10:00hrs on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old shopkeeper at Charity, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, for illegal possession of drugs and an unlicensed firearm.

The suspect was identified as Troy Fordyce of Charity Housing Scheme, a well known character to police.

According to the Guyana Police Force, ranks saw him standing next to a corner shop along Charity Market Street. When he saw the uniformed men in the area, Fordyce reportedly walked towards the back of the shop and placed a shiny object under a board and walked away but ranks stopped him.

They took him to where he was seen placing the object under the board and found a 9MM automatic pistol with its serial number filed off. Fordyce denied that it was his gun but cops still arrested him and took him to the Charity Police Station.

Later that day as police continued their investigation and they once again took Fordyce back to the corner shop at Market Street to look for drugs but found none. The ranks then went to his home and searched it.

Police stated that during the search of Fordyce’s home, they found eight small transparent Ziploc plastic bags containing a pink powdery substance, one transparent plastic bag containing five pink rock-like substances- suspected to be ecstasy in a shoulder bag found in a bedroom. Methamphetamine was also found, along with a quantity of Fronto leaves in a clothes basket.

All of the drugs were confiscated and Fordyce remains in custody as the investigation continues.